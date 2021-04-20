Haralson High's Cole a STAR student

Special to The Times-Georgian
Haralson County High School senior Tucker Cole has been named the school’s 2021 PAGE STAR Student. The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program honors Georgia’s highest achieving high school seniors and the teacher who made the most significant contribution to the STAR Student’s scholastic development. The program is sponsored by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) Foundation and, locally, by the Tallapoosa Lions Club.
To obtain the STAR nomination, high school seniors must have the highest score on any single test date of the three-part SAT taken through the November test date of his or her senior year and be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class, based on grade point average.
Tucker Cole is a member of the Beta Club, Concert Band, High Tops Band and marching band. He has served as the saxophone section leader and woodwind captain this year. Tucker is also on the FTC Robotics Competition Team and has been the Lead Driver/Designer for the FTC team all four years of high school. He also held leadership positions in the Student Government Association in 9th through 11th grades.
Tucker is a UGA Certificate of Merit recipient, a member of the Rebel Elite (9-11), and he has earned numerous Academic Excellence Honors in all subject areas (9-11). He has been voted Most Intellectual by his senior class and an Outstanding Senior by his teachers.
Tucker participates in the dual enrollment program at West Georgia Technical College and still finds time to participate in service opportunities at school and in the community. Tucker has been able to accomplish all of this and maintain a GPA over 4.0 and he is currently ranked at the top of his class. Tucker has been accepted into the University of West Georgia and plans to major in mass communications and will attain a career in journalism, radio or television.
Tucker selected Tim Cole, his father, as his STAR Teacher. Tim Cole has taught Tucker in Honors physics, foundations of engineering, engineering applications and engineering concepts as well as coaching him on the robotics team.
