Bremen High: Literary state champs 7 years straight

Bremen High School’s literary team continues to prove how hard work and dedication pays off with their seventh consecutive state win at the Georgia High School Association literary competition.
“This year’s competition was a nail-biter — the toughest we have ever faced,” said coach Monica Turner. “I have been working with literary for most of my 25 years here at Bremen. I coach all acting events, Felicia Brower coaches writing and speaking events, while Jamie Lipscomb coaches singing events.”
The state competition is held once a year and consists of 12 individual events: Dramatic Oral Interpretation, Humorous Oral Interpretation, Duo Oral Interpretation, Girls Solo, Boys Solo, Girls Trio, Boys Quartet, Extemporaneous Speaking Domestic, Personal Essay, Rhetorical Essay and Argumentative Essay.
In these events, students earn points for first, second, third and fourth places.
Before the Bremen team was able to advance to finals, they had to lock in their place at the regional competition that was held on April 15.
“We competed for region on April 15 against Region 5-AA schools and won 11 of 12 events— clinching a region win, sending all 11 winners to state competition at Georgia Military College on April 24,” said Turner. “Over 30 schools from all over Georgia were represented at the state competition.
“Bremen came out on top with 44 points to Gordon Central’s 42 points. Third and fourth place was given to Thomasville and Pepperell respectively.”
Bremen’s literary team had five individual winners in the state competition: Olivia Reaves in Humorous Oral Interpretation, Abbie Sailors and Preston Moore in Duo Oral Interpretation, Elise Larson in Rhetorical Essay, and Cle Summerville in Argumentative Essay.
“Winning never gets easier,” said Turner. “But our students are willing to put in the long hours— including weekends – just to perfect their pieces. I am always amazed at the never-ending supply of talent we have here, and all of us coaches here plan to work hard to ensure the winning tradition continues.”
