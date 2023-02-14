The UWG men’s basketball team dropped back-to-back games for the first time since December on Saturday after a 69-65 loss to the West Alabama Tigers.
West Georgia (16-7, 15-6 GSC) was right there in the ball game with West Alabama (20-4, 16-4 GSC) all-game long, but the Wolves’ struggled from deep, shooting 3-15 from three leading to the four-point loss.
“I’m disappointed in the start because we were lethargic in the first half for some reason,” said head coach Dave Moore. “We battled back in the second half but give West Alabama all of the credit in the world. Coach Woodruff does a great job with that team.”
West Alabama got off to a fast start in the first half, taking a 10-3 lead three minutes in. West Georgia started to find their rhythm halfway through as the Wolves tied the game at 16 after a pair of free throws from Zawdie Jackson. Moments later, J.J. Barnes gave UWG their first lead of the game at 22-18 as the junior drilled back-to-back threes before UWA responded with 10-0 run to match their largest lead of the game at seven. Jumpers from Barnes and Cole Fisher cut the lead to two before West Alabama took a 36-32 lead into halftime.
West Georgia shot 37.9% from the field and 25% from three in the first half while West Alabama shot 50% from the field.
UWA extended their lead to nine, five minutes into the quarter and kept their distance from UWG until the Jackson sparked a 7-0 run to tie the game, forcing a West Alabama timeout.
Out of the timeout, the Tigers went on a 10-4 run before the Wolves responded with a 6-0 run to tie the game again at 60 with 5:00 minutes left. Over the next five minutes, West Alabama outsourced West Georgia by four to win, 69-65.
Jackson and Zabetakis led the Wolves offensively as the duo combined for 33 points while Barnes added 11 points off the bench.
“We have to keep our heads, get some rest, get a good week of practice, and try to beat Lee at home,” coach Moore finished.
West Georgia will now get a week off before hosting the Lee Flames next Saturday for another GSC rematch.
