Mr. William Lovejoy Harwell Jr., 79, of Griffin, GA, peacefully died at his home, December 28. His wife of 38 years, Elizabeth “Tibba” Thomas Harwell, was by his side.
Bill was born in Griffin on December 1, 1942, to the late William Lovejoy Harwell Sr. and Margaret Newton Harwell. As a child, his family moved to Tennessee where Bill graduated from the Castle Heights Military Academy, located in Lebanon, in 1961.
Academia and education were at the cornerstone of Bill’s life. He continued his education with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1966 from the University of Georgia, a Masters of Education in 1980 from Columbus College and a Specialist in Education degree in 1985 from the University of Georgia.
Bill spent the majority of his career in the field of education, having taught special education for many years in Griffin and surrounding counties. Upon retiring from teaching, he began selling real estate in the local area. He earned the designation of GRI and was a longtime member of not only the Heart of Georgia Board of Realtors, but also the Georgia and National Board of Realtors.
Bill had a life-long love of learning, reading and writing. He was the author of several published novels. He played the violin and was a student of tai chi. Bill was part of the generation who unconditionally loved his country and family. He chose his circle of family and friends wisely. Those persons were rewarded with his kindness, generosity, concern and encouragement. Bill had a sharp wit about him. Nothing could be more gratifying than breaking thru his no-nonsense exterior, gaining a hearty chuckle.
This year, Bill received his 34-year sobriety pin from AA. It was the most meaningful personal accomplishment of his life. For 11 years, he participated in a program that aided and counseled convicted and jailed alcoholics.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Tibba; step-daughters, Dana Butts Conkle, and Dorothy (Dot) Butts; step- granddaughter, Sara Beth Smith; great-granddaughter, Layla; sister, Elizabeth Lawrence (John); nieces, Victoria, Jennie and Beth, all of Sarasota, FL; and many step nieces and nephews who loved him as their own.
Graveside services will be held for Bill at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, in Oak Hill Cemetery, Griffin. Two organizations that were close to Bill’s heart were St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in Memphis, TN, and ministries at First Baptist Church, Griffin. In lieu of flowers, please honor Bill’s memory with a donation to one of these two organizations.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, is in charge of the arrangements.
