An arrest warrant has been issued for an employee of a Villa Rica roofing company.
A criminal investigator with the state Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire issued the warrant on Dec. 6 in Douglas County for Whitesburg resident Paul Jeffrey Kelley, 57, for second degree criminal damage to property.
According to the arrest warrant, Kelley, an employee at Straight Line Roofing, intentionally damaged a roof at a residence in Winston and instructed the homeowner to file a claim with his insurance.
Kelley came to the home on Edinburgh Drive in March to inspect a roof for possible storm damage, according to the warrant.
With the homeowner watching, “Kelley began flipping completely upward and placing pressure on at least 14 shingles on the garage area of the roof,” according to warrant.
The action was also captured on a Nest Doorbell Camera, according to the warrant.
The homeowner also told investigators that he observed shingles to be falling off that weren’t falling off before.
“After Mr. Kelley was done was done on the roof, he advised them that the roof certainly had damage and that they should contact their insurance company,” the warrant states.
Another roofing company came to the home after Kelley was there and informed the homeowner the roof “appeared to have mechanical damage that was consistent with vandalism and that he would not be completing any work until the authorities and insurance companies were notified,” according to the warrant.
An engineering report was completed at the request of a financial company.
The report detailed that there were “241 mechanically damaged and/or missing shingles throughout the entire roof,” according to the warrant.
Anyone with information on this case should call the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.
