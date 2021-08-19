WHERE TO GET VACCINATED
You can also find a COVID-19 vaccination site through the Georgia DPH website, or by calling the state hotline at 1-888-357-0169.
Vaccinations at Tanner Medical System facilities will be available by appointment only to residents of Georgia. Proof of residency and age, such as a driver's license or ID card, is necessary,
Walgreens and CVS also administer vaccines, as does Kroger and Walmart stores, Appointments can be scheduled online, but walk-ins are often possible.
The Carroll County School System will host an on-site vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 1. at Carroll County Performing Arts Center, 775 Old Newnan Road between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Those interested must register at www.tanner.org/CarrollCountySchools. .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.