A Villa Rica man fatally shot his father last week in the home they shared in the Mirror Lake area.
According to an arrest warrant, Aaron Pope, 28, was arrested for killing his 49-year-old father, Anthony Pope, on Dec. 7 at their Carrington Parkway home.
The shooting occurred around 9:50 a.m at their home in Douglas County, according to the arrest warrant.
The younger Pope shot his father three times with a 9mm handgun, according to the warrant.
Anthony Pope was taken to Tanner Medical Center where he later died.
When Villa Rica officers approached the house, Aaron Pope exited the house with a firearm in hand, Villa Rica police said.
Aaron Pope is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Douglas County Chief Superior Court Judge William ‘Beau’ McClain denied Pope bond during his first court appearance.
