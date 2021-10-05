A candidate’s forum will take place tonight, but only one Villa Rica council race will be featured.
The League of Women Voters Carrollton — Carroll County has scheduled a series of forums for municipal races that will take place over the Zoom teleconferencing platform.
Each municipality will be featured on separate nights. On Wednesday, the League featured Whitesburg city council candidates. Tonight, was to be Villa Rica’s night.
However, the forum will feature only Ward 4 candidates Michael Young and Anna McCoy. Appearances for Ward 3 and Ward 5 candidates were canceled because of scheduling conflicts with the candidates, according to League president Martha Ann Saunders.
The forum featuring Young, the incumbent, and McCoy, a political newcomer, will take place at 6 p.m. and can be viewed by live feed to the League’s Facebook page. After the event, the discussion will be posted to the League’s YouTube channel.
There will be no live or audience questions. Instead, the queries will be compiled by the League. The forum will be led by Saunders, and Vice President Jennifer Dandliker. Bruce and Kathie Lyon will act as co-moderators.
The last forum will be held on Oct. 14 with candidates for Carrollton City Council Ward 2: incumbent Brett Ledbetter and challenger Dr. Brent Harris.
