A Villa Rica High School student is no longer attending the school after a video they posted online was uncovered.
The video, depicting racist and misogynistic language, was immediately investigated by school officials and as a result the student will not return to VRHS, according to school officials.
The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) protects this student and all student’s identity, including their name and age.
“Carroll County School System does not condone offensive behavior of any kind, even if the misconduct occurs off campus,” said a statement from the Carroll County School System.
During the 2019-2020 school year, there was a separate but similar incident at Bowdon High School, as well as at Carrollton High School in the Carrollton City School System. All three videos that were posted online depict vulgar and offensive language, that school officials condemned.
While the events are isolated, a group of Bowdon High School alumni and community members held a town hall meeting in June to discuss issues of racial tension among students.
“The disparaging actions of the student involved in this incident were unacceptable and do not align with the district’s standards and expectations for all students and staff,” said the statement.
“We recognize that a safe and inclusive learning environment is essential in our efforts to provide a premier school community at VRHS, and we commend our school leaders for taking immediate and appropriate steps to resolve this situation.”
