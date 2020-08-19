Villa Rica property owners can expect a tax increase this year — but probably not the 24.5% hike that city officials have requested.
The city has advertised raising the millage rate for the city by slightly more than 1 mill, a rate that will generate an estimated $4.5 million in revenue, a net increase of over $893,000 than was created from property taxes last year.
Because it is a tax increase, Villa Rica citizens will have an opportunity to comment on the plan in three public hearings. The first of these took place on Aug. 13. There will be two more public meetings on Aug. 25, the same day that the city council is expected to adopt the tax rate.
City leaders do not expect that the City Council will adopt the full tax rate being sought. But they do hope that whatever millage rate is eventually levied will be enough to generate the tax revenues the city needs to grow.
Property taxes are not the only sources of revenue for a city, but they tend to get more attention from the public. So, the tax rate — also known as the millage rate — can be a sensitive topic for any city council to tackle.
Property taxes fuel the city’s general fund — the cash reserve that pays for all the services that those taxpayers enjoy, including parks and other recreational venues, as well as police protection and street maintenance.
It has been 11 years since Villa Rica has raised taxes. In the time since, the city has both exploded in size and become acutely aware of its shortcomings in terms of its infrastructure, the aging network of pipes and other systems that supply residents with water and sewer services.
The City Council has debated raising the millage rates before but has opted not to do so because of the pressing need to raise cash to tackle those infrastructure woes. For the past three budget cycles, the council has instead asked its citizens to pay higher rates for water and sewer service. It was felt that adding a millage hike to a utility increase was too burdensome.
Now, after years of running in the red, the water, sewer and sanitation departments are all in the black, with enough cash to service the bond on the city’s west wastewater treatment plant and to begin infrastructure upgrades.
During those years of rate increases, the council kept the tax rate steady, allowing increased property values and new construction alone to generate a modest increase in revenues. But now there could be support for raising the millage rate and increasing tax revenue.
During the Aug. 13 public hearing on this year’s millage rate, Ward 4 Council Member Michael Young noted that keeping the tax rate steady postpones tackling the non-water and sewer related problems the city faces.
“When we held the rate constant, we were kicking the can down the road,” he said. “And the can got bigger and bigger and we weren’t doing anything about our problems. So, we started fixing the problems now, but that does take some money.”
In last year’s discussion on the millage, the city adopted a rollback rate that required a significant cutback in projects that the city staff had recommended, work that the staff considered necessary to keep the city ahead of the growth curve.
The city still needs those projects, but this year faces an additional problem of a large shortfall in revenues largely due to an unforeseen source: the coronavirus pandemic.
If the city adopts a rollback millage rate, one that would offset the growth in assessed property values, it is estimated that the city would realize some $360,000 more revenue from new construction. But the city needs a lot more than that to continue to provide the levels of service that Villa Ricans have come to expect from their government.
In the 11 years since the city raised taxes, the rate of inflation has increased and so has the number of people and businesses who have moved to town. All those new people have added strain to government services — a strain in no way improved by the current economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus.
The city’s recreation department, for example, is largely funded through fees paid by parents and players of all the baseball, softball and basketball teams who use city facilities. But the spring season was canceled due to the pandemic, leaving a giant hole in the revenues that department had budgeted for this fiscal year.
The same is true for the city’s library, which has been largely shut down during the pandemic, as has the Pine Mountain Gold Museum. Revenue from the city’s hotels and motels have also slowed due to a general lack of recreational travel along the interstate, and the cancellation of many city events, including the July 3 fireworks show, summer concerts, and the Thomas Dorsey festival.
At the council’s Aug. 11 council meeting, a report on the city’s financial condition through June showed that while the city has banked healthy reserves, and that the loss in sales taxes has not been as great as feared through the pandemic, revenue projections for the rest of the year have been savaged.
In fact, revenues for the city’s general fund is $893,000 below what the city had expected during the current budget cycle. That’s about the same amount that would be raised by adopting the full millage increase that the city staff is seeking.
The remaining two public hearings on the millage rate will take place on Aug. 25, the first at 11 a.m. and the second at 6 p.m. Both will take place at the Villa Rica Municipal Courtroom, 101 Main St. The City Council will hold a special called meeting at 6 p.m. to adopt the millage rate.
