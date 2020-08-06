Villa Rica Elementary School is welcoming new principal Alison Lyle for the 2020-21 school year.
“I am thrilled for the opportunity to serve the Villa Rica community,” Lyle said. “My purpose is to lead VRE as we positively change lives for the students of Villa Rica Elementary and Carroll County.”
The former Sand Hill Elementary School (SHES) assistant principal said she will accomplish her purpose by driving effective instruction and supporting the social emotional wellness of students.
Lyle, who is from Carrollton, has attained multiple degrees in the education field and has served the Carroll County School System for 22 years. However, back in college, becoming a teacher or administrator was not her end goal.
Lyle attended West Georgia College, now known as the University of West Georgia (UWG) , to acquire a psychology degree, intending to become a guidance counselor. As she worked toward her degree, Lyle decided to attain a teaching certificate in early childhood education as well.
Lyle also possesses a master’s in reading and is currently completing her doctorate in school improvement at UWG.
Upon completing her undergraduate studies, Lyle realized her calling to educate others during her first teaching job at SHES in 1998. She hasn’t looked back since.
“Since college, I always had an interest in education,” she said. “As I investigated the school counseling route and the more time I spent in the classroom, [I realized] this is my fit. I feel I’m led to work with children and work on pruning and changing young lives.”
A year later, Lyle transferred to Whitesburg Elementary School for a classroom teacher role. Throughout the following 10 years, she also functioned as a reading recovery teacher, remedial reading teacher and curriculum specialist. Her knowledge of early childhood education and ability to build and manage the growth of students proved her aptitude for an assistant principal position.
Lyle explained why she decided to become an administrator.
“I grew an interest in [administration] as I worked in the curriculum specialist role and [was offered] increased leadership opportunities. That’s what led me into seeking the assistant principal role,” she said. “I loved it. It’s another way you can, on a different level, watch out for the processes going on in school that drive student growth across the board.”
After serving as an WES administrator for three years, Lyle returned to where her career began to become assistant principal at SHES in 2010. She has served the Villa Rica Cluster school for 10 years.
Last year, the district selected Lyle to attend Georgia Association of Education Leaders’ Aspiring Principal Program, which trains educators the necessary skills to succeed as a principal.
In March, the Carroll County Board of Education approved the hiring of Lyle as principal of Villa Rica Elementary School.
“Through the years, it’s been a goal of mine to become principal,” Lyle said. “It is an honor to have been selected for this important work.”
