With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, it’s time to set sights on the Christmas season, which begins in earnest this weekend in Villa Rica.
The city’s main holiday events all take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, with the annual Christmas parade and lighting of the city’s tree culminating a series of downtown activities known as Christmas on Main Street.
Across the city, at the Pine Mountain Gold Museum, is a monthlong event that is already underway, a Winter Wonderland experience. And the events continue next weekend when some lucky children will have a chance for breakfast or lunch with Santa Claus.
The events Saturday will begin early in the morning with the annual Reindeer Run 5K and the Egg Nog Jog, which will both start at The Mill amphitheater, 106 Temple St.
Registration for both races can be done prior to the race by visiting the downtownvillarica.com website, or on the morning of the race beginning at 10:30 a.m. The one-mile Egg Nog Jog will begin at noon, while the Reindeer Run will begin at 12:30 p.m.
The route is certified 5K-loop course that starts and ends at amphitheater. It takes participants through historic streets and neighborhoods of downtown Villa Rica and is open to everyone from serious runners to recreational walkers, families and pets.
Later in the afternoon, numerous craftsmen and vendors will take part in the Mistletoe Market, which will last from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at The Mill, giving residents and visitors a chance to get an early start on their Christmas shopping.
The annual Christmas Parade, a longtime Villa Rica tradition, will begin at 5 p.m.
From 6-7 p.m. there will be entertainment on the stage of the The Mill amphitheater. At the same time, Santa Claus himself will be on hand to meet and greet all the children, and parents are invited to bring their cameras to take pictures.
The day-long series of events will come to an end at 7 p.m. when the city’s Christmas tree is lit, officially signaling the start of the holiday season.
The sponsors of Christmas on Main Street this year are: J. Collins Funeral Home, Southwire, GFL Environmental USA Inc., Avaas Spa and Tan Villa Rica, Villa Rica Yoga, Don Hudgins Properties and City of Villa Rica.
Meanwhile, wintertime festivities are already underway at the Pine Mountain Gold Museum at 1881 Stockmar Road.
The Winter Wonderland train ride began on Wednesday and will run each Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at the park from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Kids can meet Santa on Wednesday through Saturday nights.
All tickets are $12 plus tax for all ages, except for children ages 2 and under who ride for free. The tickets are available by calling the box office at 770-550-6119.
The Gold Museum is also an official drop-off spot for the annual Toys for Tots campaign, which helps children in need to enjoy a merry Christmas.
Those who wish to participate are invited to drop off new, unwrapped toys at the Museum building. Toys for kids aged 6-12 are the most needed.
On Dec. 12, many lucky children aged 10 and under will have an opportunity to have breakfast or lunch with Santa at the Villa Rica Civic Center, 1605 Highway 61.
Those who attend would have had to register with the city Recreation Department, the deadline for which is Friday, Dec. 4. The event is limited to the first 33 registrants. The cost is $40 per four people per table, with $10 for each additional person. There is a maximum of eight seats per table.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.