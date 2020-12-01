An escaped prisoner has been apprehended due to the involvement of the Villa Rica Police Department.
On Nov. 20, Villa Rica Police received a lookout for a stolen vehicle and an escaped prisoner from the Athens-Clarke County Diversion Work Release Center. A vehicle was stolen shortly after the escape and the prisoner was identified as Johnny Batton, 23 years old, from Brunswick, Georgia.
At approximately 1:45 p.m., police said, Officer Rachel Seager saw a vehicle matching the description of the stolen car, a 2012 Nissan Rogue, on South Carroll Road. Seager was unable to see the entire tag number, according to a police report, but did see that the last four numbers matched the one reported in the lookout.
As Seager was trying to catch back up to the vehicle, the vehicle turned onto Spring Street and then pulled to the left side of the road. At that point, the report says, the driver fled from the vehicle.
A perimeter was quickly established and a search for the suspect began. Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. as well as Georgia State Patrol assisted with the perimeter and the search.
Officers said Batton was found hiding under the cover for a gas grill behind a home on Spring Street and he was transported to Carroll County Jail.
“The Villa Rica Police Department wants to thank the citizens in the area that assisted with information, the officers that helped to contain Batton until he could be captured, and especially Officer Seager for her observation skills and quick actions,” said a statement from the police department.
