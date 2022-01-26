Due to a brawl in the student section, officials at the Villa Rica Wildcats and Lithia Springs Lions boy’s basketball game on Tuesday night were forced to suspend the game in the fourth quarter with 7:58 left on the clock.
Early in the fourth quarter with the Wildcats up by 14 points, a non-player fight in the stands spilled out onto the court.
After a period of confusion and discussion among officials, coaches, and police, the game was suspended. VRHS Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Rick Sauls said they "expect a time and date to come back and finish [the game].”
Villa Rica police spokesman Captain Keith Shadix confirmed the altercation occurred and did not result in any injuries. He added that the resource officers at the high school will continue investigating the incident and that VRPD is in possession of video footage of the incident.
Shadix confirmed that he "expects a couple of arrests."
Carroll County Schools released the following statement Wednesday morning regarding the incident: "Administrators have worked closely with local law enforcement regarding the incident. Prompt and appropriate action has been taken for those involved. Villa Rica High School holds its students to a high standard of expectations, and misconduct will not be tolerated."
