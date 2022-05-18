An international government accounting organization has recognized the City of Villa Rica with its highest award.
The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) awarded the city its Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to City of Villa Rica for the city’s annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.
The award was officially announced May 10 at the city’s regular council meeting.
An impartial panel judged the city’s report and determined that it demonstrated a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and the organization considers it a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
The GFOA was founded in 1906 and represents public finance officials throughout the United States and Canada. The association's more than 20,000 members are federal, state/provincial, and local finance officials deeply involved in planning, financing, and implementing thousands of governmental operations in each of their jurisdictions. GFOA's mission is to advance excellence in public finance.
“Getting our financial statements to the point that we could apply for this award has been a couple years in the making,“said Sarah Andrews, Villa Rica’s Deputy City Manager and Chief Financial Officer. “With the recent additions to our Finance Department, including Jennifer Hallman, former Finance Director for Douglas County, we have finally been able to push it across the finish line. “
“I am very proud of the Finance Department for receiving this award,” said Hallman, Finance Director. “It took a team of dedicated employees along with the support of the Mayor, Council, City Manager and Deputy City Manager to achieve this goal.”
The GFOA established the award in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of financial reporting to show a spirit of transparency to its residents and taxpayers.
As part of the award, the city received a plaque with a brass medallion that will be on display at City Hall. Should the city be recognized again, another medallion will be added to the plaque.
