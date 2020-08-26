Villa Rica’s anti-smoking ordinance was repealed Tuesday night, but replaced by new rules that are friendlier to establishments that cater to those over the age of 21.
The new ordinance still prohibits smoking in all public places, echoing a similar law passed by the State Legislature. However, it allows businesses and other establishments to permit smoking if they restrict employees or customers to those over the age of 21. That’s still tougher than the state law, which lowers the age restriction to 18.
The new rules also require smoking to be kept off public sidewalks and removes a provision — which was never enforced — that all businesses post signs banning smoking on their premises. Instead, businesses are required to take “reasonable steps” to prevent smoking at the establishment, which could mean something as simple as stopping a customer if they attempt to light up.
In adopting the new rules, the council repealed the previous ordinance, which had both apparently got onto the books by accident and had drawn fire from at least one business when the city began to enforce it earlier this year.
That old ordinance, the “City of Villa Rica Smoke-Free Air Ordinance,” was first considered by City Council in 2012 in response to a similarly named state law enacted in 2005. But although the council never formally adopted it, the law somehow got onto the books when the council voted in 2016 to approve the engrossment of several ordinances — including the anti-smoking law — into the Municode.
It’s existence on the books remained largely unknown and was only sporadically enforced until May, when Mayor Gil McDougal — who was not in public office when the ordinance was passed — received a complaint from a citizen about someone smoking around their child while they were waiting in line to enter a store.
That’s when McDougal asked the city attorney if anything could be done about smoking and was told that there already was an ordinance. The mayor then asked city staff and police to begin enforcing it.
While the state law carved out exceptions for restaurants if their service was limited to those over age 18, Villa Rica’s law only allowed a restaurant owner to permit smoking if they had an outdoor smoking section — which they could only do if their outdoor service area is half the size of their indoor service area.
When McDougal’s order was implemented, it received pushback from Russ Phillips of the Cinema Tavern Reel Sports Bar & Grill on Montgomery Street, which does not have such an outdoor space. He pointed out that his customers were restricted to those over the age 21, three years older than the state requirement, and that he had already sustained economic harm from the ongoing pandemic.
He appealed to McDougal and the city council to at least amend the smoking ordinance because he feared the further economic impact on his livelihood if it continued to be enforced.
The council members considered the option of completely repealing the ordinance. But that would have taken away the council’s authority to control e-cigarettes or vaping, and their power to prevent people standing in service lines, two things that had the support of most council members.
The compromise amendments to replace the ordinance did not sit well with some council members, who expressed reluctance to create rules that control how private business owners conduct their affairs. McDougal pointed out that the council represents all 17,000 residents of the city, most of whom would probably approve a referendum that adopts the same restrictions in the old ordinance.
The council voted 3-1 to adopt the revised ordinance, with council members Matthew Momtahan (Ward 2), Danny Carter (Ward 5) and Leslie McPherson (Ward 3) voting in favor, and Michael Young (Ward 4) opposed. Ward 1 Councilwoman Shirley Marchman abstained from voting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.