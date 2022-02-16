Villa Rica’s Deputy City Manager has been named one of 50 “Young Gamechangers” in Georgia by a group that each year helps a community find solutions to its biggest problems.
Sarah Andrews, who also serves as the city’s Chief Financial Officer, will join her fellow selectees in Dalton, Georgia during a series of four meetings beginning in late April. They will be charged with bringing fresh ideas and answers to that growing community, according to Georgia Forward, sponsor of the Young Gamechangers program.
Based in Atlanta, Georgia Forward “brings together thought-leaders, decision-makers and stakeholders” to address challenges in local and state government. Each year, the Young Gamechangers program creates a class of 50 leaders in various fields, all under the age of 40, to propose detailed and well-researched “big idea” proposals for a community chosen to host the program.
“The timing is perfect for the Young Gamechangers program to come to the City of Dalton to bring fresh ideas and perspectives as our community continues to grow and evolve,” said City Administrator Andrew Parker. “There are so many exciting projects taking place within the City over the next few years, and the Young Gamechangers will help us continue to think critically to best position the community for long term success.”
Andrews has been with Villa Rica since 2015, having come here from Granbury, Texas. She grew up in Fort Worth, Texas, and attended Texas Tech University, where she completed her undergraduate degree in Accounting and earned her Masters in Taxation. In Villa Rica, she serves as Chief Financial Officer, and in 2021 was promoted to the post of Deputy City Manager.
According to the Georgia Forward website, the host community of Dalton-Whitfield County will present this year’s class of 50 selectees with several of its most significant challenges. The group will first meet April 27-29, then meet three additional times over the course of the year. The rules for the program are strict; anyone who cannot attend all four meetings may be asked to leave the program. Members of the class are from every industry and background, and from all parts of the state.
Host Communities are responsible for raising a minimum of $75,000 in sponsorship dollars for the program. Up to $25,000 can be in-kind donations in the form of hotel rooms, meeting space, meals and transportation. Depending on the size of the community, location, or specific Host Community needs, additional funds may be required and can be secured through sponsorship.
Previous Young Gamechangers Host Communities have been Americus-Sumter County, Dublin-Laurens County, Douglasville-Douglas County, Augusta-Richmond County, LaGrange-Troup County, Milledgeville-Baldwin County, Albany-Dougherty County and Monroe-Walton County.
