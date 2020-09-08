A Villa Rica man was arrested Friday night for possessing a firearm during a Villa Rica High School football game.
Villa Rica Police charged Dustin Quami Scott, 21, for carrying weapons within a school safety zone.
Georgia law bars any person, including the holder of a “weapons carry” license, from carrying, possessing, or having a firearm while within a school safety zone. The law prohibits weapons in or on any real property or building owned by or leased to any elementary, secondary, a local board of education, or on a bus or other transportation furnished by the school.
On Friday night’s VRHS football game against Spencer High School, officers on duty received a tip about an individual carrying a weapon at the game. An officer found an individual matching the description with a bulge in his pocket resembling the handle of a gun, according to a press release.
Officers followed the man and confronted him in the men’s restroom to reduce any threats to game attendees. Officers said they removed a semi-auto firearm along with an extended magazine from the man who was arrested without any problems or injuries to people at the football game, said Captain Keith Shaddix.
Shaddix did not disclose the suspect’s motive for carrying a weapon during the game.
The suspect, later identified as Scott, was sent to the Carroll County Jail on Friday night and released Sunday morning after paying a $1,000 bond.
