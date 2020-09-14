Cam Vaughn passed for 147 yards and a touchdown to help the Temple Tigers improve to 2-0 with a 14-7 win at Central on Friday.
Vaughn was 9 of 15 passes, including an 86-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kael Whiddon. On the game, Whiddon had two receptions for 95 yards and the touchdown.
Tigers running back Phillip Johnson rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.
It was the Temple’s first win over Central in three meetings.
The is was the first time the teams had played since the 2005 season.
Central running back Narada Levett rushed for 115 yards and had the team’s only score on 22 carries.
Senior quarterback Beau Ivy completed two passes for 51 yards for the Lions.
Courtland Caldwell led Central defensively with 12 total tackles, including three for a loss.
Temple improved to 2-0 overall, while Central fell to 0-1.
Bremen 59 (2-0), Bowdon 22 (0-2)
Tay Banks rushed for 175 yards and four touchdowns as the Blue Devils defeated Bowdon for the third time in the last four meetings.
All of Banks’ touchdowns came in the first half.
On defense, Dillion McCoy and Blake Matthews intercepted two passes each as Bremen improved to 2-0 on the season.
McCoy returned an interception 51 yards for a score.
Matthews had a 43-yard interception for a touch- down.
Haralson County 32 (2-0), Manchester 0 (0-1)
The Rebels used a pounding ground attack to improve to 2-0 to start the season with a 32-0 win Friday over Manchester.
Haralson amassed 343 yards on the ground with two rushers running for at least 80 yards each.
The Rebels were led by junior Clay Hyatt, who rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown. Senior Marc Harris had 101 yards and a touchdown on the ground while senior Antonio Crapp rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown. JoJo Chandler added another rushing touchdown for the Rebels. Junior cornerback Wesley Cole returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown.
Haralson held Manchester to 110 total yards of offense, all coming through the air.
Heard County 36 (2-0), Pepperell 29 (0-2)
Heard County took a 19-14 lead early in the second quarter and never trailed again against the Dragons in Lindale.
Carrollton-Newnan
The game was called off due to COVID-19. Carrollton announced Sunday its game with Jonesboro scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18 has also been canceled due to concerns with COVID-19. Carrollton said it is working to schedule a game for Friday, Sept. 25 and that ticket info will be forthcoming.
