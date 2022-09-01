The preseason has nearly come and gone, as we are just days away from kickoff to the 2022 UWG football season as the Wolves are set to host Carson-Newman on Thursday, September 1, in a 7 p.m. contest.
When the ball is finally kicked off on Thursday night in front of the UWG faithful at Ra-Lin Field, it will be with much anticipation as David Dean begins his fifth season at the helm of the program and his Wolves are ranked as high as 10th in the nation in the preseason polls.
"It's been a long camp, we started August 1, so we've been here a month," said Dean, "We're at the point now where we're tired of practicing and we're ready to play a game, so Thursday can't get here fast enough."
The first opponent on the Wolves' schedule is Carson-Newman, a perennial power in Division II, who is coming off a 1-9 year, failing to win multiple games for the first time since Dwight D. Eisenhower was in the Oval Office.
Dean knows it won't be the same Carson-Newman team that the Wolves defeated 45-7 in week one in 2021, and that the Eagles should be much improved.
"That's a proud program, they've been successful for many, many, many years, and won a National Championship, and played for National Championships," Dean said of his week one opponent. "Last year was a tough year for them in the transition period and changing their offense, but they're another year mature and looking at their depth chart I expect them to be a much better team."
West Georgia on the other hand is coming off of a 9-3 campaign in 2021, and returns a lot of key parts on both sides of the ball.
Starting with the offense, UWG returns quarterback Harrison Frost who threw for a single-season school record last season, and also brings back two of his top five targets from a season ago in Terrill Cole and Ronnie Blackmon.
But in the backfield, UWG has some new and familiar faces ready to run behind an experienced offensive line. One of the familiar faces is Rajaez Mosley who rushed 81 times for 343 yards and three touchdowns in 2021.
"One of the new guys in the backfield is Jaxton Carson, who will actually start in the game on Thursday night, and he brings a lot of experience after transferring in this offseason," Dean added.
On defense, UWG has experience at all three levels. On the defensive line, the trio of Marzavion Dix, Allen Johnson, and Shahin O'Neal have combined to play in 97 games in their careers.
The secondary has a wealth of talent and experience, led by Deontae Overstreet, who had the most tackles of any UWG player a season ago, and Devonte Mathews. But it doesn't stop there as the group has a lot of guys who can be key contributors this season.
"The biggest thing with our secondary is we've got a lot of competition," said Dean, "We've got a lot of guys battling for position, and we're going to roll a lot of guys in and hope to keep them fresh. But that's been the biggest key for us is having a handful of guys we feel comfortable putting in the game."
There will be plenty of talent all over the field on both sides of the ball when the Wolves and Eagles square off for the seventh time in series history. Oddly enough, however, it's the Eagles' first ever trip to Carrollton. Carson-Newman owns a 5-1 advantage all-time against UWG.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. from Ra-Lin Field. Ticket purchasing information is available on the UWG Athletics website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.