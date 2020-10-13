By SENTINEL STAFF REPORTS
Rehabilitation work is set to begin on the Tyson Road bridge at Interstate 20 later this month.
The Georgia Department of Transportation will begin work on the bridge on the west side of the county Oct. 19, according to county spokesman Rick Martin.
During the work, traffic will be reduced to one lane, Martin said. The work is expected to take about 90 days.
Martin said the lane closure will provide safety for workers and drivers in the area.
Martin said the bridge rehabilitation will include raising the structures’ vertical clearance, bridge deck preservation (with polymer overlay), painting of steel beams, joint replacement where necessary and stabilizing the superstructures and substructures.
Bridge work is weather and on-site permitting, Martin said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.