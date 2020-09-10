The Gold Rush Festival, a Villa Rica tradition for over four decades, gets underway this weekend with all the festivities and despite the coronavirus.
But the 44th annual celebration of the town’s history will be somewhat different this year. Instead of a daylong affair capped by an evening concert, this year’s event will be spread over two days, with the concert taking place first.
The Velcro Pygmies, a high-energy band based in Villa Rica will perform at The Mill amphitheater tomorrow, Sept. 11, at 7:30 p.m. Because of social distancing requirements, all the limited spectator space at The Mill has already been reserved. For those who have signed up for general admission seating, the gate will open at 6:30 p.m.
Concertgoers will only be allowed to enter with the ticket they received from the Eventbrite website; no exceptions.
On Saturday, Sept.12, the traditional events of the city’s biggest annual festival will start early, with the 8 a.m. 5K run/walk.
All runners and walkers will receive a colorful, quality, short-sleeved T-shirt, and will be provided with plenty of fluids. The registration is limited to 150 participants due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The cost is $30. For information about the race, contact Rusty Dean at 770-459-6778 or 770-459-6328 or Gary Jenkins at pacesetr@bellsouth.net.
The Gold Rush run/walk will begin and end at The Mill amphitheater. Participants will head along West Church Street to the Dallas Highway and all the way out to Punkintown Road. Turning east, they will then turn south on Old Stone Road, then on to North Avenue and back to The Mill.
Following the race, at 10 a.m, is the annual parade. Grand Marshal for this year’s parade is John Hannabach, a Korean War veteran and a civic-minded resident who sits on the city’s Planning and Zoning board and takes part in many city-related activities.
For the first time, this year’s parade will include a mask contest. Participants are asked to decorate their protective face coverings for the chance of winning a cash prize. Winners will receive $100 for first place; $75 for second and $50 for third place.
The parade will begin and end at the Villa Rica Elementary School, 121 W. Montgomery St. The parade will depart the school, take a right onto South Carroll Road, then take an immediate right onto West Wilson Street and a final left back onto W. Montgomery Street.
There will be plenty of food and craft vendors located on Main Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well kids’ entertainment on the Thomas A Dorsey Stage at The Mill amphitheater from noon until 3 p.m.
All events, except for the food and crafts, are free and there is no admission charge for the rain-or-shine festival.
The sponsors for this year’s Gold Rush Festival are Southwire, Holiday Inn Express-Villa Rica, the Tisinger Vance law firm and the City of Villa Rica.
For more information concerning the festival please call 678-840-1141 or visit www.downtownvillarica.com.
