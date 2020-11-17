Two suspects have been arrested in the deadly shooting on James D. Simpson Avenue earlier this month.
Douglasville Police spokesman Maj. J.R. Davidson said that Malik Mason and Destiny Henry have been arrested in connection to the murder.
Henry, 31, is currently in custody and Mason was arrested in Alabama, and will transported back to Douglas County for a Friday court appearance, according to Davidson.
The victim of the late night shooting is identified as Chaleb Brown.
Henry is being held without bond.
According to the arrest warrant, Henry drove to Mason to meet Brown. Mason, 24, shot Brown in the neck area at the Ravenswood Apartment complex, the warrant said.
Henry assisted Mason in leaving the scene.
She was later arrested, and told police that the firearm was in the center console of the car.
Both Henry and Mason have had previous arrest.
Davidson said more charges against Mason are pending.
Mason has been arrested three times stemming from battery charges against Henry. A previous warrant said Henry was Mason’s live-in girlfriend for two years.
The latest incident happened this past April when he was arrested for a simple battery charge after a verbal and physical altercation, according to a separate arrest warrant.
The warrant stated that Mason bit Henry on her left arm leaving teeth marks.
In September 2019, Henry was charged with riot in penal institution stemming from an incident at the county jail.
Henry previous arrest consisted of criminal trespass, shoplifting, forgery and giving false information to police. She was also cited for not having a child in a seat belt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.