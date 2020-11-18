It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!
Please join Villa Rica Main Street for the Annual Reindeer Run 5k and Christmas on Main event Saturday, December 5th at The Mill amphitheater located at 106 Temple Street.
Residents are invited to visit downtownvillarica.com to register for the one-mile Egg Nog Jog or Reindeer Run 5K, and those who would like to be a craft vendor for the Mistletoe Market will find what they need on the same website.
And the website is the place to go if you would like to participate in the annual Christmas Parade, which will take place this year at 5 pm on Dec. 5.
Main Street acknowledges the sponsors for this year’s event: J. Collins Funeral Home, Southwire, GFL Environmental USA Inc., Avaas Spa and Tan Villa Rica, Villa Rica Yoga, Don Hudgins Properties and City of Villa Rica.
For more information please visit www.down townvillarica.com or call 678-840-1441.
