There will be an eerie atmosphere around The MILL Amphitheater in Villa Rica in two weeks as the city holds its annual Thrill at the Mill and 5k Zombie Run.
Thrill at the Mill, set for Oct. 29, allows families to bring their costumed little ones for a morning of safe events, including candy courtesy of downtown businesses. There will be a costume contest and other Halloween-themed activities. It all takes place at The Mill Amphitheater, located at 106 Temple St.
The fun begins early in the morning, with registration for the Zombie Run and One Mile Fun Run/Walk. Registration begins at 7 a.m., with the fun run starting at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K certified run starting at 9 a.m.
Cost of entering the Zombie Run is $20 and $30 for the run/walk if registered before Oct. 20. The cost increases by $5 for both events after October 21 and on the day of the race. Online registration is available at Active.com.
Those who register before Oct. 20 may expect a colorful T-shirt souvenir. If you register day of the race you are not guaranteed a t-shirt.
Awards will be presented to overall male and female open and masters’ winners, as well as the top three finishers in the following age groups: 10 & under, 11-14,15-19,20-24,25-29,30-34,35-39,40-44,45-49,50-54,55-59,60-64,65-69, 70-74, 75 & over.
Thrill at the Mill is a free event open to everyone. It will begin at 10 a.m. and run until noon, rain or shine.
Sponsors for this year’s event are Villa Rica Main Street, the City of Villa Rica, Tanner Health System, Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes and Crematory, Avaas spa and tan, and GFL.
