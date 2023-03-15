”Be angry and do not sin. Do not let the sun go down on your wrath nor give place to the devil.” — Ephesians 4:26-27.
The bible doesn’t tell us that we shouldn’t feel angry, but it points out that it is important to handle our anger properly. If bottled up inside, it can cause us to become bitter and destroy us from within. Don’t sin and let anger control you. He who angers you, controls you. Be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus.
Here are eight things to remember when going through tough times:
1. Everything can and will change.
2. You’ve overcome challenges before.
3. It’s a learning experience.
4. Not getting what you want can be a blessing.
5. Allow yourself to have some fun.
6. Being kind to yourself is the best medicine. 7. Other people’s negativity isn’t worth worrying about.
8. And there is always something to be thankful for.
You never really know the true impact you have on those around you. You never know how much someone needed that smile you gave them. You never know how much your kindness turned someone’s entire life around. You never know much someone needed that long hug or deep talk.
So don’t wait to be kind. Don’t wait for someone else to be kind first. Don’t wait for better circumstances or for someone to change. Just be kind, because you never know how much someone needs it.
This is a Spring Garden that we all can plant. It is a garden of your daily living.
Plant three rows of Pea’s
1. Peace of mind
2. Peace of heart
3. Peace of Soul.
Plant four rows of squash
1. Squash Gossip
2. Squash Indifference
3. Squash Grumbling
4. Squash Selfishness
Plant Four Rows of Let-us
1. Let us be faithful
2. Let us be kind
3. Let us be patient
4. Let us really love one another.
No garden is complete without turn-ups.
1. Turn up for meetings
2. Turn up for service
3. Turn up to help one another.
To conclude our garden we must have Thyme (time).
1. Thyme for meetings
2. Thyme for Service
3. Thyme for Friends.
Water freely with Patience and cultivate with Love. There is much fruit in your garden because you reap what you sow.
Walk away from people who put you down. Walk away from fights that will never be resolved. Walk away from trying to please who will never see your worth. The more you walk away from things that poison your soul, the healthier you will be. God bless.
