"For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses." — Matthew 6:14-15.
If we refuse to forgive others, God will also refuse to forgive us. It is easy to ask God for forgiveness, but difficult to grant it to others. When we ask God to forgive us for sin, we should ask ourselves, have I forgiven the people who have wronged me?
Forgive others not because they deserve forgiveness, but because you deserve peace. If you ain’t got nothing good to say, then just pray for them. No need to be ugly or rude. Life humbles as you age. You realize how much time you have wasted on nonsense. Sometimes you have to eat your words, chew your ego, swallow your pride and accept that you’re wrong. It’s not giving up, it’s called growing up. Someday everything will make sense. So, for now, laugh at the confusion, smile through the tears and keep reminding yourself that everything happens for a reason.
Rules of Life: If you don’t go after what you want, you will never have it. If you do not ask, the answer will always be no, if you do not step forward, you will remain in the same place. When I look back over my life, I see pain, mistakes, and heartache. When I look in the mirror, I see strength, learned lessons, and pride in myself. A
ttitude is a choice. Happiness is a choice. Optimism is a choice. Kindness is a choice. Giving is a choice. Respect is a choice. Whatever choice you make, makes you.
Chose wisely.
Being with no one is better than being alone with the wrong one. Sometimes those who fly solo have the strongest wings. Some people are mad at you because you are not suffering the way they expected you to suffer. May God keep on disappointing them.
That apartment may not be a house, but you are not homeless. That car may not be a Benz, but you are not walking. That job might not be the best, but you’re working. Something is always better than nothing. Remember sometimes things that hurt you most, teach you the greatest lessons of life.
