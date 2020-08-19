Temple residents will see another increase in their water bills this year, as the Carroll County Water Authority has again increased the rate it charges the city.
The matter was raised Monday in a special called meeting of the Temple City Council, at which the panel also voted to adopt a rollback millage rate.
On July 21, the city was notified by the water authority that it would raise the rate it charges for supplying the city with water. Temple creates no water of its own, so all its residential and commercial users are dependent on what the city buys from the county.
The letter noted that the rate would increase to $2.45 per unit, a figure that translates to $3.28 per 1,000 gallons of water. The increase is to go into effect on Dec. 1.
It was the latest in a series of scheduled increases by the water authority, which began in 2017. The increase applies to all the authority’s municipal customers and is to defray the agency’s own rising costs in producing water.
Because of the authority’s increase, Temple city officials will be forced to increase the rates it charges city and business customers. The city must recompense the county for the water, as well as cover its own costs for treating the water and paying for the upkeep of its water and sewerage infrastructure.
The letter was read without comment by Mayor Michael Johnson during a special called meeting of the City Council on Monday that was convened to set the city’s millage rate.
As expected, the council adopted a rollback rate of 5.549, a slight decrease from the previous millage rate of 5.598.
The council had already signaled its intent to adopt the rollback millage rate at its regular meeting on Aug. 3 when it announced a single public hearing for the setting the tax rate.
A millage rate is a tax rate that — when multiplied against the assessed value of taxable property — calculates the amount of taxes a resident will pay each year. It is based on the county tax digest, which is an assessment of all the property value.
When the tax digest increases, local taxing bodies are required to compute a millage rate that would have generated the same tax proceeds as the tax digest of the previous year. That rate, called a rollback rate, can then be considered by the taxing bodies.
Had the council considered any tax rate that would have generated more revenue than last year, it would have fit the state’s definition of a tax increase. That would have required the council to schedule three public hearings so that citizens could weigh in on the matter.
City Administrator William Osborne said Tuesday that with the rollback rate, the city can expect to receive some $32,000 in extra revenue from new construction in the city.
