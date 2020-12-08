Temple city officials approved a $7.7 million FY21 budget on Monday night that includes funds for a new city council meeting chamber at City Hall.
The balanced budget is broken down into two main funds, including the general and the water and sewer funds, as well as the 2021 capital improvement plan, City Manager William Osborne told the Times-Georgian on Tuesday.
Council members approved a $3.9 million general fund budget, which represents a 10% increase over the amended FY20 financial plan of $3.6 million, he said. The general fund also includes $3.5 million in expenditures, with the city’s police taking $1.2 million of that amount.
“We’re expecting our property taxes to go up about 5%, we’re expecting the licenses and permits to go up 26%,” Osborne said. “The big decrease is in [the] municipal court, about a 31% decrease from what we had originally budgeted.”
The city anticipates fewer municipal court revenues because, he said, the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented court from being held. In 2020, the city collected $585,200 and expects to receive $402,513 this year, the budget said.
The budget also includes $3.8 million for the water and sewer fund, and the capital improvement plan has $1.2 million, according to budget documents provided by Osborne. The water and sewer fund also represents a 10% increase from the current year budget.
The improvement plan has three projects listed, which he said will be paid using 2015 SPLOST funds and any grants or loans the city can receive. These include replacing the city’s water meters, renovations at Temple City Hall and improvements to the city’s sewer treatment plant.
“Those would be funded with the current balance we have in the 2015 SPLOST account and what we expect to receive to receive during the two or three months of the 2015 SPLOST,” Osborne said. “Anything beyond that we’re holding off until we know the outcome of the March 16, 2021 SPLOST referendum. If the SPLOST is approved, we would expect to be receive about $4.5 million.”
The city council also approved a copy of the intergovernmental agreement with the county and other municipalities of Carroll signaling their participation with them on the 2021 SPLOST. Osborne said the council had a special called meeting earlier this month to adopt their list of projects funded by this revenue.
The city hall renovations are expected to cost $500,000 from the 2015 SPLOST funds, Osborne said, and will add a new council meeting room to the building.
A water meter replacement project that is part of the capital improvements plan is expected to cost $600,000, and the city wants to replace the heads works system at the sewer treatment plant, which is estimated to cost $140,000.
Osborne said the city hall renovations will close off the drive-thru of the former bank building and give the municipal court and city council places to meet. He added the new space will be able to accommodate up to 125 residents.
The municipal court meets in the Temple High School gymnasium, he said, and the council had been meeting in the lobby of City Hall. But the council moved over to the Temple Senior Center’s dining room at the beginning of this year to provide proper social distancing due to the pandemic.
“We are enclosing the former drive-thru part of what used to be the branch bank that the city bought and renovated to be the City Hall,” Osborne said. “We kept that drive-thru area just as it has been and actually used it as a drive-thru for the utility bills. The municipal court for the last several years has been meeting in a room at the gymnasium and that’s not an ideal place for the municipal court.”
