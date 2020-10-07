Temple has taken another step in getting its water expenses under control, moving forward on Monday with a plan to replace all the city’s water meters.
During their regular monthly meeting, Temple City Council members directed the engineering firm of Keck and Wood to prepare the specs and other information needed so that companies can bid on the meter replacement project.
According to City Administrator William Osborne, the city is looking at three options for replacing its network of 200 or so meters.
One would be to purchase the meters outright from a supplier; a second would be to use meters that would be installed and maintained by Georgia-Power on a 15-year lease; and the third would be a lease-purchase option, by which the city would purchase the meters at the end of a leasing arrangement.
The city’s water meters have long been a key part of the city’s problems with getting its water system finances under control. Most of the current meters have to be directly read by city employees and are so old that the glass windows in front of the meter registers are difficult to see through. What’s more, the devices inside which drive the registers are subject to failure.
The result is that the meter readings are unreliable, so that they may under-report – or over-report – the amount of water that is being used by a residence or business. Replacing the meters would, city officials say, give a more precise reading so that revenues collected from water and sewer fees would be more in line with what they should be.
The city is looking at replacing the old, manually read meters with modern devices that can be read remotely.
The entire cost of the project is estimated to be between $1.3 million to $1.5 million to complete. The city has already set aside some $400,000 toward the work and intends to apply for a low-interest loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) for the balance.
In other business on Monday, the council decided to deposit $251,000 in cash into the city’s police department budget, money it has received from the state under a federal program to help local governments deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
The funds distributed by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, are intended to help local governments with non-budgeted expenses associated with coping with the virus.
Many Georgia cities have chosen to use the funds to cover expenses associated with local law enforcement officers who have been on the front line of the pandemic, and that includes Temple. Osborne said the council authorized placing the city’s share of the CARES funds into the city police department budget.
A like amount, Osborne said, will be taken from the police budget and returned to the general fund. City departments were given two weeks to compute expenses related to the pandemic that could be paid through that general fund.
The amount of money Temple received under the federal program was based on its population as determined by the city’s Census count.
Also on Monday, the council was briefed on a meeting city officials have had with Waste Pro, the company that provides residential and commercial trash pickup for the city, over continuing complaints about the company’s service.
Waste Pro, has been having manpower shortages due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Osborne said Tuesday, some residents have reported that their household garbage has not been picked up, among other issues.
Last year, the city switched to Waste Pro from Waste Industries (now GFL Environmental) because the company offered a service that was competitive with that of Waste Industries, but at a lower cost.
Osborne said that while the city understood the personnel issues the company is having, officials expect Waste Pro to address those issues. He also noted that the city may choose to discontinue its service with the company in March after giving them a 90-day notice.
The City Council also voted to appoint Lisa Jacobson, director of the city’s recreation department, to serve as Assistant City Administrator and work alongside Osborne.
Jacobson will also continue to oversee the recreation department for at least the next three months, during which time the city will be looking for a permanent replacement.
