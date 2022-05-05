A Temple man is still in the hospital a week after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Friday night in Haralson County.
Matthew Carl Bowman, 35, is expected to be in the hospital for a couple more weeks as he recovers from his injuries from the accident that ended the chase.
"Have you heard the expression, got the snot knocked out of him?" Sheriff Stacy Williams said. "Well, he got the snot knocked out of him."
A news release from the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said that a little after 9 p.m., Sgt. Jarred Taylor observed a vehicle driven by Bowman fail to stop at the stop sign on Morgan Road as he turned onto Cashtown Road.
As Taylor followed, he stated that he observed the Mitsubishi sport utility vehicle “speeding and failing to maintain lane.”
“Sgt. Taylor ran the license plate on the SUV and it came back to a different vehicle,” the release stated.
So, Taylor initiated a traffic stop but the driver failed to comply, and a pursuit ensued.
During the pursuit, Taylor said speeds reached up to 85 miles per hour and Bowman went through multiple stop signs, including a four way stop, per the release.
Authorities say that during this incident, Bowman led law enforcement through multiple roads on the east side of the county while driving erratically, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and speeding.
The Haralson County Sherif’s Department stated that “due to the danger to motorist and citizens in those communities that Bowman was speeding and driving erratically through, Sgt. Taylor made the decision to utilize the PIT maneuver to end the pursuit.”
When Taylor executed the pursuit intervention technique maneuver to end the chase, Bowman went into a ditch and rolled over. Authorities said he was not wearing a seatbelt and was injured. Bowman was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition was not considered to be serious, according to Haralson County Investigator Heather Mecillas.
On the scene, a firearm was located, and the vehicle did not have insurance nor current registration and Bowman did not have a valid driver’s license.
Authorities say Bowman will be facing multiple charges including Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon when he is released from the hospital.
“This offender’s actions put lives in danger in multiple communities in our county last night and we will not stand for that behavior,” Sheriff Stacy Willams said in the department’s press release. “Sgt. Taylor brought this chase to a successful end and this offender will face the appropriate charges. It is our duty to protect our citizens and one of the ways we do that is by making our roadways safe.”
