The Temple City Council on Monday signaled its intent to levy a rollback millage rate later this month as its annual budget-making process gets underway.
The council voted to set only one public hearing on the millage, to take place at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 17. But in doing so, the council also signaled its plan not to increase taxes for city property owners. Under state law, a city is required to hold three public hearings if it intends to raise taxes.
If the council votes to adopt a rollback millage rate, it will be the sixth consecutive time it has done so.
A millage rate is a tax rate that when multiplied against the assessed value of taxable property calculates the amount of taxes a resident will pay each year. It is based on the county tax digest, which is an assessment of all the property value.
When the tax digest increases, local taxing bodies are required to compute a millage rate that would have generated the same tax proceeds as the tax digest of the previous year. That rate, called a rollback rate, can then be considered by the taxing bodies.
According to City Administrator William Osborne, the council is considering a rollback rate of 5.549 mills. The current millage rate is 5.598.
Setting the millage rate is a key step a governing body takes in computing its annual budget. Property tax is a major source of revenue and so the amount of tax a city collects helps determine expenditures.
The council also discussed ongoing troubles with the company that does residential curbside garbage pickup for the city.
That company, Waste Pro, has been having manpower shortages due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Osborne said Tuesday, some residents have reported that their household garbage has not been picked up.
Osborne said that city leaders have scheduled a meeting with company executives to discuss the issue and how the service may be improved.
Last year, the city switched to Waste Pro from Waste Industries (now GFL Environmental) because the company offered a service that was competitive with that of the city’s former contractor.
Osborne said that the council also discussed how it would begin notifying delinquent utility customers that their service is in danger of disconnection.
During the height of the pandemic, the city adopted a lenient approach toward those who owed money on their water bills. However, Osborne said the city had begun to notify delinquent customers that they need to get caught up or make payment arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.