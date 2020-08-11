Tanner Medical Center Carrollton has been recognized by the American Heart Association for its care of stroke victims.
The facility was awarded the AHA’s “Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award” for 2020, according to a release.
“Get With The Guidelines — Stroke” is an in-hospital program by the American Heart Association that is intended to improve stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to the latest scientific treatment guidelines.
The release said Tanner received the award in recognition of its commitment to stroke patients and their care . In order to earn the award, the Carrollton hospital had to meet specific quality achievement measures.
These measures include the evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments that are the most up-to-date guidelines, so as to speed up stroke victims’ recovery, while reducing the risk of death or disability.
Additionally, before a patient is discharged, they should receive education on how to manage their health and doctors should schedule a follow-up and other care.
Tanner has also met specific scientific guidelines as a Primary Stroke Center, featuring a comprehensive system for rapid diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients admitted to the emergency department, according to the release.
The Tanner hospitals in Carrollton, Villa Rica and Bremen are accredited to provide stroke care and the primary stroke centers are independently credentialed by The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.
“We are pleased to recognize Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton for their commitment to stroke care,” Lee H. Schwamm, MD, national chairperson of the quality oversight committee and executive vice chair of neurology, director of acute stroke services at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, said in the news release.
“Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer re admissions and lower mortality rates.”
Stroke is the fifth cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the country, according to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.
Tanner Health System’s website includes information on what a stroke is, its symptoms, and more.
Approximately 80% of strokes are caused by a blocked artery, according to the health system’s website, and an easy way to recognize stroke is the acronym FAST, which stands for: face drooping or paralyzed; arm weakness; speech problems; and time to call 911.
Stroke symptoms include confusion, sudden and severe headache, numbness or the inability to move the arm, leg or face, trouble speaking, and problems walking.
Strokes can cause long-term disability or death and it is vital to call 911 at the earliest signs of a stroke.
“We’re dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke initiative,” Deborah Matthews, RN, senior vice president and chief nursing officer for Tanner, said in the news release.
“The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”
