Susan Myers, 58, of the Fairfield Plantation Community, Villa Rica, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
The family will receive friends at the J. Collins Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Following the visitation in accordance with her wishes the body will be cremated.
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed; no outward signs of condolences such as hugging, and hand shaking and masks must be worn.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
