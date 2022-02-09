COMPILED BY KAREN GUNNELS
Whether you watch the game for the commercials, its halftime show, the game itself or because of all of the above, the Super Bowl is one of the most-watched broadcasts around the globe.
Watching the game with family and friends can be lots of fun. Even if everyone is not rooting for the same team, everyone can agree on food, as food at a Super Bowl gathering plays as much a part as the big game itself.
Whether your gathering is large or small, the wide variety of these recipes will appeal to everyone.
Beer-Braised Meatballs (from Metro News Service)
Makes 20 meatballs
Ingredients
1 pound ground beef
1⁄2 cup seasoned dry bread crumbs
1⁄2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1⁄3 cup finely chopped onion
2 cloves garlic, minced
Salt and black pepper
1 bottle (12 ounces) light-colored beer, such as a lager
11⁄2 cups tomato sauce
1 cup ketchup
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1⁄2 cup packed brown sugar
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Line broiler pan with foil; spray rack with nonstick cooking spray.
2. Combine beef, bread crumbs, cheese, eggs, onion, garlic, salt, and pepper in large bowl; stir to blend. Shape mixture into 1-inch balls. Place meatballs on prepared rack. Bake 10 minutes or until browned.
3. Bring beer, tomato sauce, ketchup, tomato paste, and brown sugar to a boil in a Dutch oven. Add meatballs and reduce heat to medium-low. Cover; simmer for 20 to 30 minutes or until meatballs are cooked through, stirring occasionally.
Crusty Mac and Cheese (Metro News Service)
Serves 4 to 6
Ingredients
1 pound elbow macaroni
1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt
1⁄8 teaspoon ground white pepper
1⁄2 cup chicken stock
3⁄4 cup heavy cream
1⁄2 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1⁄2 tablespoon hot sauce
1⁄2 tablespoon Creole mustard
11⁄4 cup Cheese Wiz
8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Grease a 2-quart baking dish.
2. Boil the macaroni in a 2-quart saucepan filled with water, until it is al dente, or still has some snap when you bite it. Strain the pasta and rinse thoroughly with cold water. Set aside.
3. Combine the remaining ingredients, except for the shredded cheese, in a medium saucepan over medium heat. The mixture should be barely simmering. Whisk periodically. Cook for 7 to 10 minutes.
4. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cheese sauce with the pasta and about one-third of the shredded cheese. Transfer to the baking dish, covering with the remaining shredded cheese, and bake covered for 10 minutes.
5. Uncover and bake for 15 minutes more, or until the top is golden brown. TF182730
Ultimate Steak and Mushroom Sandwiches (Metro News Service)
Makes 4, 6-inch sandwiches
Ingredients
11⁄4 to 11⁄2 pounds rib-eye steak
1 cup Balsamic Herb Dressinade (see below)
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 large sweet onion, halved and thinly sliced
1 pint cremini mushrooms, cleaned and sliced
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper (optional)
1⁄2 cup crumbled blue cheese
11⁄2 cups grated provolone cheese
4 6-inch hoagie bungs, split
Mayonnaise
Balsamic Herb Dressinade
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil or 1 teaspoon dried
2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary, or 1 teaspoon dried
1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme, or 1⁄2 teaspoon dried
3⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt
1⁄4 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
6 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 cup grape-seed or olive oil
Directions
1. In a 1-pint glass jar, combine all the ingredients. Secure the lid and shake until combined. Let stand for 30 minutes before using. Refrigerate any unused dressing.
2. Place the steak on a small rimmed baking sheet and freeze for 20 minutes so it’s firm and partially frozen. Holding a sharp knife on a slight angle, going against the grain of the meat, slice into very thin strips.
3. n a large resealable bag or a medium bowl, marinate the steak in the dressinade for 30 minutes.
On a griddle or in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet, melt the butter with the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion, toss and spread out in an even layer. Once the onion starts to soften, add the mushrooms. Cook until soft and slightly caramelized.
4. Using tongs, remove the steak from the marinade (allow excess to drip back into the bag or bowl) and place on the griddle, toss with the onions and mushrooms, then spread in an even layer. Allow the steak to sear, forming a crust, for 4 to 6 minutes, then flip and cook for 4 to 6 minutes more.
5. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper, if desired, and sprinkle with the blue cheese and provolone. Turn off the heat on the griddle or remove the skillet from the heat and cover with a domed 6. Toss one last time so the cheese is mixed throughout. Divide the steak mixture among the crusty hoagie buns. Serve immediately.
Cheeseburger Egg Rolls with Special Sauce Recipe (from Southern Living)
Be warned: The special sauce will soon be your new go-to condiment.
Active: 1 hour Total: 1 hr Yield: Serves 8 (serving size: 2 egg rolls, about 1 Tbsp. Special Sauce)
Ingredients
Egg Rolls
1 pound ground chuck
1/2 cup grated yellow onion (from 1 small onion)
4 bacon slices, chopped
1 tablespoon grated fresh garlic
1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon peanut oil
4 cups thinly sliced romaine lettuce
1/2 cup finely chopped dill pickles
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 tablespoon yellow mustard
16 (5 1/2-in.) square egg roll wrappers
8 (3/4-oz.) slices sharp Cheddar cheese, halved
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1 tablespoon water
1/4 cup cornstarch
Special Sauce
1/4 cup ketchup
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon seasoned rice vinegar
1 1/2 teaspoons granulated sugar
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Additional Ingredients
8 cups peanut oil
1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
Directions
1. Prepare the Egg Rolls: Combine beef, onion, bacon, garlic, soy sauce, salt, and pepper in a bowl; form mixture into 3 (3/4-inch-thick) patties. Heat 1 tablespoon peanut oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high; add patties, and cook until cooked through, about 6 minutes per side. Remove from pan, and let cool.
2. Break burgers into 1/2-inch chunks. Gently toss together burger pieces, lettuce, pickles, mayonnaise, and mustard in a bowl until combined. Place egg roll wrappers on a work surface with a point towards you. Combine egg and 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl. Place 1/4 cup burger mixture in the middle of 1 wrapper; top mixture with 1 cheese piece. Fold point closest to you over mixture, tucking in tightly. Brush all exposed sides of wrappers with egg mixture. Fold over sides, pressing to adhere; roll over to seal. Place on a baking sheet dusted with cornstarch. Repeat procedure with remaining burger mixture and wrappers. Cover with plastic wrap, and chill until ready to use
3. Prepare the Special Sauce: Combine ketchup, mayonnaise, soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, and cayenne pepper in a bowl; cover and chill until ready to use.
4. Heat 8 cups peanut oil to 360°F in a large Dutch oven over high. Add egg rolls; cook, turning occasionally, until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Drain on paper towels, and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Serve with Special Sauce.
