Star News reporter dies of injuries from accident

A 69-year-old Villa Rica woman and a reporter for the Star News newspaper died last week of injuries sustained in an Aug. 31 accident in the Douglas County community of Winston.
Marian Elizabeth “Prissi” Sullivan of North Avenue in Villa Rica was one of two people seriously injured on Aug. 31 when two cars carrying a total of seven people collided on U.S. Highway 78 near the Conners Road intersection, according to a report by the Georgia State Patrol.
Sullivan died of injuries sustained in the crash on Sept. 3 at Grady Memorial Hospital, where she was taken following the crash.
Also seriously injured in the crash was James Nichols, 82, who was driving the vehicle in which Sullivan and her husband, David Sullivan, were passengers. Nichols was also transported to Grady, according to the GSP report, where his condition was not given. David Sullivan was treated for injuries at Tanner Medical Center, Villa Rica, the report says.
No one in the second vehicle, which included three 12-year-old boys, were injured. That car was driven by Joseph Rochester, 45, of Reflective Water Road in Villa Rica, according to the report.
According to the State Patrol, the accident took place as the drivers of both vehicles were negotiating a curve in the road.
Trooper said the car driven by Nichols and occupied by the Sullivans was traveling east on the highway, while the second vehicle, driven by Rochester, was headed west.
According to the report, the car driven by Nichols was close to the centerline of the roadway as it entered the curve. Rochester told troopers that the other car moved into his lane, and that he swerved to avoid the oncoming car but could not do so.
After the impact, the two vehicles spun counterclockwise before coming to a stop. The eastbound vehicle in which the Sullivans were riding went off the roadway and came to a rest facing west. The vehicle that was struck ended up facing east in the eastbound lane.
The report does not state whether any charges have been filed in the crash.
Graveside services for Sullivan were set for 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Villa Rica. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter and son.
Sullivan was best known in Villa Rica as a reporter for the Star News newspaper. But she was also an active member of the community, where she was a member of the Golden City Lions Club, a founding member of the West Georgia Soccer Association, a board member of the former Villa Rica Midget Football Association, and she also served on the Villa Rica Recreation Advisory Board.
She also had numerous hobbies and interests, including the theater.
She was born in Macon and graduated from Georgia College in Milledgeville, with a Bachelors degree in Sociology.
According to her obituary, the family has asked for contributions to The Prissi Sullivan Academic Decathlon Scholarship Fund, 600 Rocky Branch Road, Villa Rica, Georgia 30180, or the Villa Rica Golden City Lions Club, P. O. Box 1945, Villa Rica, Georgia 30180.
