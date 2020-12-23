Villa Rica faced some tough challenges during 2020 due to the pandemic and those challenges won’t diminish when the year ends.
In fact, 2021 may be an even bigger challenge for city administrators as they cope with the growing pains of a city on the move. One of the biggest hurdles they must clear will take place 64 days into the New Year — the renewal of the SPLOST one-cent sales tax.
Like most cities in Georgia, Villa Rica depends on the Special Local Option Sales Tax revenue to pay for a variety of capital projects. The penny tax, which is levied on just about everything purchased within Carroll County, is divided among its cities according to a formula based on their population. It pays for building new parks and recreation facilities, and other special projects designated by the city.
Carroll County has had a SPLOST since 1987. Since the tax expires every six years, the sixth iteration of the tax will come to an end next year. Then it will be up to the voters to renew the SPLOST in a referendum slated for March 16.
The referendum had originally been set for the Nov. 3 general election, but for a variety of reasons the county commissioners postponed the vote until March. But the delay means that the current SPLOST ends at about the same time of the referendum. If the vote fails, the issue will have to wait a year before being put on the ballot again — and that is a prospect that makes officials nervous, at least in Villa Rica.
At the Dec. 8 City Council meeting, City Manager Tom Barber laid out the stakes for the city should the referendum fail.
“This is a big deal,” he told council members. “That money represents $9 million over six years, which, for us to reduce our spending by $1.5 million a year, to replace that in the general fund, would require us to cut the general fund spending by more than 10%.”
The city’s general fund pays for everything not covered by the city’s water and sanitation funds — including virtually all the city services, especially the police department. To maintain those services at current levels without the SPLOST means that the city would have to hike its millage rate significantly, raising taxes for every property owner on the Carroll County side of the city.
There may be good reason for city leaders’ anxiety. Taxes are generally unpopular among voters. Among the reasons the county commissioners moved the referendum from November until March was because the November date was nearly five months after the June primary, which is when another SPLOST — this one for education — was put up to the voters.
Just as the SPLOST pays for capital improvements within the county and her cities, the ESPLOST pays for projects for county and city schools, including new classrooms and athletic facilities. As it happened, county voters overwhelmingly approved the ESPLOST in June, but county commissioners had felt the two tax issues appearing so close together might confuse voters.
County voters have already proved leery of tax votes. In 2018, county leaders tried to introduce a new transportation sales tax, or TSPLOST, that would have helped pay for numerous road projects across the county, including some for Villa Rica. But the voters rejected the new sales tax that November.
When the commissioners postponed the vote to March, they could not then have anticipated that the vote would have taken place 60 days after a grueling U.S. Senate runoff, during which voters would be subjected to innumerable campaign ads.
Despite these concerns, SPLOST votes — as the ESPLOST vote proved — tend to be accepted by voters. The SPLOST has been renewed every time it has been put on the ballot, and many people view the levy as among the fairest of taxes.
That’s because it impacts all people equally, and involves items bought within the county — even by people who may be passing through along Interstate 20. In that respect, the tax is not borne entirely by county residents, and pays for items that otherwise would have to come from property tax.
However enthusiastic Villa Rica officials may be in favor of renewing the SPLOST, as government officials they cannot advocate for the referendum one way or another. However, that does not prevent them supporting the SPLOST in their roles as private citizens.
Instead, Villa Rica officials plan to spend the first quarter of the new year helping to educate county voters on the benefits of the SPLOST.
“We need to educate,” Barber told council members on Dec. 8. “We need to demonstrate how we’ve used the money in the current SPLOST and encourage people to go out and vote.”
