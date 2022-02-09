Though I speak with the tongue of men and of angels, but have not love, I have become sounding brass or a clanging cymbal. 1 Corinthians 13:1.
Read the entire 13 chapter, it is called the love chapter, also 1 John 4:7-21. Chapter 13 defines real love and chapter 14 shows how love works.
People are confused about love, it is the greatest of all human qualities. It involves unselfish service to others to show it gives evidence that you care. Love is usually thought of as a feeling, but it is really a choice and an action.
God is the source of our love. Everything He did in life and death was because of His love for us.
The Holy Spirit gives us the power to love, He lives in our hearts and makes us more like Christ. Since we go all out to show love on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, we need to show it everyday.
There are friends in life and there are friends for life. You don’t have to wait on others to LOVE YOURSELF!
God is not going to take the wheel until you stop letting the devil drive you around. Don’t push away the people who truly care about you, because one day they won’t come back.
When someone is mean, don’t listen. When someone is rude, walk away When someone tries to put you down, stay firm. Don’t let someone’s bad behavior destroy your inner peace.
A simple rule in life: If you don’t like it done to you, don’t do it to others. This is for ALL ladies. Strong women never give up. We might need a coffee, a cry or even a day in bed, but we always come back stronger. Spending the day complaining about yesterday won’t make tomorrow any better. Always help someone. You may be the only one that does.
The elimination diet: Remove anger, regret, worry, resentment, guilt and blame. Then watch your health and life improve. Talk about your blessings more than you talk about your problems.
Stay away from still people — still broke, still borrowing, still complaining about the same situation, still hating, still running after the same man/women, still childish, still lying, still cheating, still stuck on stupid, still ain’t going change, still — and always will be — a headache.
No one in this world is pure and perfect. If you avoid people for their mistakes, you will be alone in this world. So judge less and love more.
Two things I don’t like: A disrespectful child and a parent who thinks it’s funny.
Manners are very important. Blowing out someone else’s candle doesn’t make your shine brighter.
Someone’s grandmother told them this: you can’t shack up with the devil and expect God to pay the rent.
Are you worrying about dying? Don’t. You will live forever. All you have to worry about is location.
I don’t believe in luck and magic, I believe in God and His blessings. HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.