You will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on You. Because he trusts in You. Trust in the Lord forever — Isaiah 26:3-4a.
We can never avoid strife in the world around us, but with God we can know perfect peace even in turmoil. When we are devoted to Him our whole attitude is steady and stable. If you want peace, keep your thoughts on and your trust in God. God’s peace is different from the world’s peace. True peace is not found in positive thinking, in absence of conflict, or of good feelings, it comes from knowing that God is in control — stop and pray.
As bad you want to address it, some things are better left unsaid. Stand back, stay humble, and let God fight this battle. There is no storm that God won’t carry you through. No bridge that God won’t help you cross. No battle, that God won’t help you win. Trust God and never give up. Speak to people so that if they died the next day you’d be satisfied with the last thing you said to them.
Have you ever checked your credit report? Well, if my life was a credit report and I was trying to obtain salvation, based on my score, I wouldn’t get it. My history shows that I’ve been delinquent in praise, past due in prayer, my worship has been in collections and I’ve missed a few payments (tithes) or only paid half (You know how you put $20 in the basket and feel you’ve done God a favor?)
Not to mention that my debt (sin) to income (blessings) ratio is too high. But I thank God that I was able to file bankruptcy (repentance) and it cleared me of all my debt (sin). Now I have a co-signer (Jesus) whose score is flawless. Not one blemish (sin) on His report. So now I qualify for everything! Most importantly I’ve inherited eternal life, and I didn’t put one penny down. All of my closing costs were covered when Jesus laid down His life for me. I hear that my future home has all of the uprades too. Hardwood floors? PLEASE! I’ll be walking on gold.
Thank You Lord for Your unmerited mercy, grace, and favor. TO GOD BE THE GLORY, AMEN.
