At least 20 CEMC members have been targeted by scammers whom the cooperative says are demanding immediate payment of overdue electric bills.
Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative issued a warning on Tuesday urging its members to be on the guard for such phone calls.
CEMC said that the hoaxers are preying on those customers who have faced financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. The utility had suspended disconnects for non-payment beginning March 16 due to the pandemic, however, disconnections resumed on June 16 for accounts with a past-due balance.
“As many electric co-ops resume utility disconnections, consumer-members are increasingly being targeted by utility scammers — particularly scammers who are threatening immediate disconnection,” said a press release from the cooperative.
Carroll EMC has reported that at least 20 members have contacted the cooperative claiming to be from the cooperative and demanding immediate payment over the phone.
“Phone scammers are known to demand immediate payment over the phone and threaten to disconnect your electric service among other tactics,” the release said. “Members should never provide banking or credit card information or any other form of payment to the caller or texter.”
The cooperative has not contacted local authorities but is asking members to report the scam callers/numbers to police if they receive them. The utility is also asking members to call the cooperative at 770-832-3552 if they have questions about their accounts or payments.
Carroll EMC is a Member-owned cooperative that provides electricity to approximately 50,000 homes and businesses in the Carroll, Haralson, Heard, Paulding, Polk, Floyd, and Troup counties.
