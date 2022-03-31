Solid Solutions, developers of a proposed landfill and industrial park in Haralson County, on Tuesday filed an appeal of the County Commission’s denial of its rezoning request that put the company’s plans to a halt.
The commissioners held an hours long public hearing at a work session on Feb. 15 that dragged on into the next day for the proposal and then voted unanimously to deny the rezoning request at their meeting on March 1.
During the hearing, 90 minutes was allotted to representatives of the company to state present their application and answer any questions. Then, the opposition including environmental attorney Don Stack, working for Haralson Alliance for Responsible Waste Management, had 90 minutes to pick apart the company’s application.
The appeal, filed in Haralson County Superior Court, states that the County Commission’s decision “was not supported by and was contrary to the relative, objective, reliable facts in the record.”
The request met all standards for rezoning under county ordinances, the appeal states. Yet commissioners denied the rezoning request “not only for reasons not included in those governing criteria, but for no stated articulable objective reason or explanation for that decision,” the appeal alleges.
The decision denies Solid Solutions the opportunity to exercise its lawful property rights, the lawsuit goes on to say.
The county should have the opportunity to respond to the company’s appeal, said Commissioner Ryan Farmer on Tuesday.
“(In a typical case) we would file an answer,” Farmer said. “Then it would go through the typical legal process.”
This is an unusual situation, he said because Solid Solutions has filed more than one case — one challenging the county’s zoning ordinances and now this one challenging the commissioners’ denial. So things could be handled slightly differently. It will be up to the courts to do the scheduling, Farmer said.
Another difference is that a third party will probably become involved as the grassroots opposition to the landfill through the Alliance and attorney Stack fights to have their voices heard in the legal process.
