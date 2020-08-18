The Sweetwater Shrine Club Labor Day parade in Douglasville has been canceled this year.
Joe Miller, a past Shrine president who runs the parade every year, said he was told by the city earlier this month the parade was canceled.
The Shriners have been putting the parade on for 58 years in Douglasville. Miller said this is the first year he knows of that the parade had to be canceled.
“We even had it when it was storming,” Miller said. “Since I’ve been the head of that parade, we’ve had some torrential storms. Of course people backed out because it was storming and we had enough Shriners there we just lined up and drove over to the park and there wasn’t hardly nobody on the street of course because it’s pouring down rain.”
Miller said holding the parade with the six-feet social distancing requirements in place by order from Gov. Brian Kemp due to COVID-19 would make having the parade this year particularly difficult.
The city canceled its Fourth of July Parade last month, with Mayor Rochelle Robinson citing the difficulty in complying with the governor’s social distancing orders.
Miller said he hadn’t had any interest in the parade from churches and youth groups that usually take part, but “there would have been 100 Shriners there” if the parade had still taken place.
He said the Shriners participate in parades across the state each year and that this year “everybody’s canceled” except the city of Helen in the north Georgia mountains.
“Next year hopefully everything will be turned around, and we’ll have it next year,” Miller said.
The city had rescheduled its Fourth of July fireworks show for Labor Day. Miller said he was told the fireworks show would still take place on Labor Day, but city spokesman Jason Post declined to comment on any changes to events.
Post said the city council planned to discuss fall events at its meeting Monday night and that an announcement would be made afterward.
The fate of the “Best of Both Festival” planned for Oct. 17 was also being decided by the council Monday night, according to Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County Executive Director Emily Lightner.
“Best of Both” was planned as a combination of the CAC’s annual Taste of Douglasville, which was postponed in May due to the pandemic, and the Chili Cook-Off which usually takes place in October.
The county-run September Saturdays festivals will be virtual this year.
The Douglas County Communications and Community Relations Department, run by Rick Martin, “will produce four virtual September Saturdays show celebrations instead of celebrating in our traditional way on the courthouse grounds to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” a Facebook post by the county said.
The virtual September Saturdays will start Sept. 5 and air each Saturday in September at 7 p.m. on Dctv23. The shows will have themes and consist of multiple interviews.
In addition to Dctv23, the shows can be viewed on the Dctv23 and Douglas County Happenings Facebook pages and the Dctv23 YouTube Channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.