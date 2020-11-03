Sen. Majority Leader Mike Dugan won reelection Tuesday in his Senate District 30 race against Democratic challenger Montenia Edwards.
Dugan carried the race with a total of 58,107 votes (67.6%) against Edwards’ 27,781 votes (32.3%), according to unofficial results posted early Wednesday on the Georgia Secretary of State's website.
Voters in portions of Carroll, Haralson and Paulding counties had the choice between Dugan, the Republican incumbent who was seeking reelection, and Democratic challenger Edwards, a clinic researcher in the biopharmaceutical industry.
In Carroll County, Dugan received 32,695 votes against Edwards’ 13,503 ballots. In neighboring Douglas County, Dugan received 61.7% versus Edwards’ 38.2% of the votes.
Meanwhile, in Paulding County, Dugan had 13,581 votes compared to Edwards’ 6,960, with all of that county's 19 precincts reporting on Wednesday.
Dugan is an Army veteran and has served the state’s 30th Senate district since January 2013. He was then elected Majority Leader in 2018.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating with his bachelor’s degree and was later commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Infantry. He became an Army Ranger and Paratrooper, and he spent more than 20 years in the Army before retiring in 2008 as a lieutenant colonel.
During his career, he was deployed to more than 32 countries, including hostile fire deployments in Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan.
He serves as Secretary of the Veterans, Military and Homeland Security Committee. He also sits on the Banking and Financial Institutions, Economic Development and Tourism, Ethics, Reapportionment and Redistricting and Transportation Committees.
But as Senate majority leader, Dugan is one of the most powerful figures in the General Assembly, playing a pivotal role in what legislation is considered in the upper chamber. As such, he is the most influential west Georgia member of the legislature since Tom Murphy of Bremen, who was Speaker of the House from 1973 until 2002.
Dugan is a local contractor at the Carrollton branch of RA-LIN and Associates, a construction company. He attended Bowdon High School, where he played football and ran track.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.