Robert Malone Richardson, Jr., age 75, of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Robert was born December 5, 1946 in Atlanta, Georgia.
A celebration of life service for Robert will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, 8640 Rose Ave, Douglasville, Georgia 30134.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert's memory may be made to The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, Washington, D.C. 20037 US,
www.humanesociety.org or The Atlanta Humane Society, 981 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, https://atlantahumane.org
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Richardson family.
Services have been entrusted to the care of Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, 8640 Rose Avenue, Douglasville, Georgia 30134
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.