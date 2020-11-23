The regular season ended Friday for local teams, with Bowdon, Bremen, Carrollton, and Mt. Zion coming away with victories.
A quick overview:
In a huge county rivalry, Bremen knocked off Haralson County 28-14.
Villa Rica lost to Jackson-Atlanta 46-24 and Heard County lost its final game of the regular season to Callaway 30-17.
Bowdon and Carrollton secured their No. 1 seeds heading into next week’s playoffs.
Bowdon defeated Armuchee 61-17 to claim the Region 6-A title, while Carrollton beat Douglas County 23-7.
Mt. Zion beat B.E.S.T. Academy 41-28 to close out its regular season.
Bremen 28, Haralson County 14: Running back Dilon McCoy turned in a solid effort for the Blue Devils en route to the Region 5-AA victory.
McCoy scored on a 20-yard run and returned a kickoff 86-yards for a TD.
The Blue Devils built a 21-6 lead at the half.
Tucker Hendrix and Brooks Hardie also scored TDs for the Blue Devils.
Clay Hiatt scored on TD runs for the Rebels.
Bremen finished with a 6-4 overall record and a 2-2 Region 5-AA record, while Haralson County ended the regular season with a 7-2 overall and a 2-2 record.
Both teams are headed to the Class AA playoffs and will open the postseason on the road.
Bremen enters as the No 3 seed and plays at Elbert County. Haralson secured the No. 4 seed and will play at Rabun County.
Jackson-Atlanta 46, Villa Rica 24: The Wildcats closed out the season with a loss and finished the year with a 4-6 overall record and a 3-3 mark in Region 6-AAAAA.
Central finished the regular season with a 6-3 overall record and heads to the Class AAAA playoffs at Marist on Friday.
Heard County 30, Callaway 17: The Braves dropped their final regular-season contest, but the Braves will still open the Class AA playoffs at home against Union County.
Heard finished the regular season with a 6-4 overall and 2-2 in the Region 5-AA standings.
Ashton Bonner scored on an 80-yard fake punt, James Newell kicked a field goal of 35-yards, and Isiah O’Neal scored on a 3-yard run for the Braves.
Bowdon 61, Armuchee 17: Bowdon built a 42-10 lead at the end of the first half and never looked back.
With the win, Bowdon fished 6-4 overall and 5-0 in Region 6-A play.
Bowdon has won five of its last six contests. The Red Devils will open the Class A Public School playoffs at home Friday against Wilkinson County.
Carrollton 23, Douglas County 7: The Trojans led 10-7 at the end of the first half and added 13-points in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
Carrollton finished the regular season with a 6-2 overall record and a 6-1 mark in Region 5-AAAAAA play.
The Trojans picked up a strong performance from its defense, with David Johns getting an interception.
Brock Bibbee had two sacks, and Takare Lipscomb had a blocked punt for the Trojans.
Jared Nedd turned in a solid day on both sides of the ball scoring touchdown runs of four and 1 yard and sacking the Douglas County quarterback on defense.
Carrollton heads to the playoffs as the No. 1 seed out of its region and will play Winder-Barrow at home in the first round of the playoffs Friday.
Mt. Zion 41, B.E.S.T. Academy 28: The Eagles ended the regular season with an 8-2 overall record and a 3-2 mark in Region 6-A play.
The Eagles have won two games in a row and head to the playoffs as the No. 3 seed out of Region 6-A and will play at Warren County.
Mt. Zion scored on six rushing touchdowns.
Dakota Browning led the way with 132 yards on 20 carries and two TDs.
Jayden Perkins also had two TDs and finished with 69 yards.
Antron Thompson rushed for 102 yards and a TD.
Ethan Lepard also had a TD en route to the win.
The Eagles finished with 379 yards of total offense.
