One month before he begins as the new UWG provost, Jon Preston said that his focus will be on advancing student success.
The University of West Georgia announced Friday that Dr. Jon Preston will be the next provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, effective Dec. 1.
“My focus and my goal is going to be on student success, supporting the faculty and the entire university,” he told the Times-Georgian on Monday. “To help more students be more successful.”
Currently a Villa Rica resident, Preston has been working in academia for a quarter century, serving within the University System of Georgia in various capacities. Currently, Preston is the dean of the College of Computing and Software Engineering at Kennesaw State University. Before that, he was Faculty Executive Assistant to the President and Department Chair in Computing at KSU.
Preston said that his life has been the embodiment of the “Go West” UWG motto, as he and his wife had moved to Douglasville, later moving into Villa Rica, where he has been 20 years.
“Being a resident of the area, the university has been on my radar for a number of years, and my family and I have really appreciated the cultural aspect of West Georgia,” said Preston.
Preston and his wife are parents to four children, two of whom have gone through the dual enrollment program at UWG. His youngest is currently within the Carrollton City School system and his second-youngest is dual enrolled at the university.
Preston and his family have a goal to visit and camp in all of the state parks in Georgia, and they have gone through about half of them. An avid GreenBelt user, Preston said that he also enjoys biking and has been able to integrate himself within the Carrollton community.
Preston’s journey in academia began at Georgia Tech, where he received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer science. He later began teaching at Georgia Tech before beginning teaching at Clayton State University for eight years.
While at Clayton State, he finished his doctorate in computer science from Georgia State University.
Preston then moved to what was then called Southern Polytechnic State University and started the computer game design and development program. The university merged with KSU, where Preston has since served in several leadership roles.
“I am dedicated to the system and thrilled to be a part of it here at the University of West Georgia,” said Preston.
Now with one month until his start at UWG, Preston said he is going to begin his tenure with “listening and understanding.” He is also looking forward to contributing to and advancing the university’s strategic plan, which was unveiled by President Dr. Brendan Kelly in August.
“We need to be very active in the local school system, the P-12 system, and outreach, let more students know about the opportunities at the university of west Georgia. [I’d] like [UWG] be a first choice and a designation university for more and more students,” said Preston.
Preston also said it is important to work with civic and industry partners across the region, seeing where they need growth, and helping to create space in UWG for that.
“I’d like to see as many students know about us and come and launch their careers and study,” said Preston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.