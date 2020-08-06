The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to close the Post Road bridge over Interstate 20 in west Douglas County next weekend to finish rehabilitation work that started last year.
Weather permitting, the bridge will be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7 until 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, according to GDOT spokesperson Tori Brown.
The majority of the rehabilitation project took place last summer and was notable to residents in the area because the contractor took longer than projected to finish the first phase of the work.
The remaining items on the Post Road bridge consist of joint sealant installation, deck overlay operation, and approach slab repair, Brown said.
Brown said message boards are in place to give drivers advance notice of the detour and to direct drivers to the detour route as follows.
To access destinations north of Post Road Bridge/Highway 78 from south of I-20 and the bridge
• Take Mason Creek Road eastbound;
• Turn left onto Cowan Mill Road eastbound;
• Turn left turn onto Bright Star Road northbound;
• Turn left turn onto SR 78 westbound; and
• Turn left or right to access Post Road/Mann Road.
To access
destinations south of Post Road Bridge from north of I-20 and Highway 78
• Take SR 78 eastbound;
• Turn right onto Bright Star Road southbound;
• Turn right onto Cowan Mill Road westbound;
• Turn right onto Mason Creek Road westbound; and
• Turn left onto Post Road southbound.
Brown said motorists are advised to expect delays and use signed detours, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones.
Before heading out, Brown said motorists can get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.
