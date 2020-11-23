The holiday shopping season is in full swing, bringing with it many with Grinch-like intentions.
Law enforcement agencies around the country are advising citizens to be more vigilant as they hit the mall and other retail stores.
“This is always a time of year when people should be more vigilant because people are looking to steal,” Douglasville Police Capt. Brad Stafford said. “Criminals are a little more active.”
According to the National Retail Federation (NRF) forecast, holiday sales during November and December are expected to increase by 3.6% and 5.2% over those same months last year.
“We know this holiday season will be unlike any other, and retailers have planned ahead by investing billions of dollars to ensure the health and safety of their employees and customers,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a news release. “Consumers have shown they are excited about the holidays and are willing to spend on gifts that lift the spirits of family and friends after such a challenging year.”
Stafford said increases in police patrols, especially around Arbor Place Mall and other retail locations, will be put into place.
“We will be more in those areas,” Stafford said.
Since the pandemic, more customers have utilized online shopping to make purchases.
Regardless if shopping is done in-person or online, there is always the threat of criminal activity.
“People need to be home or have a neighbor pick up their package when it is dropped off,” Stafford said.
Even with the pandemic, Stafford said there is unlikely to be a decrease in people looking to commit a crime this holiday season.
“People are looking to take advantage of any opportunity,” he said. “I think there still going to be a lot of people looking to get out and do some shopping.”
With many customers taking to the internet to make purchases during the pandemic, experts warm against scams and other crime activity online.
Police always remind shoppers to lock their vehicles and keep valuables hidden to not tempt thieves with items left out in the open.
Stafford said shoppers at the mall can always ask for a security guard to escort them to their car.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.