Jury trials in the Coweta Judicial Circuit could resume in the coming months, after the extension of the statewide judicial emergency for the seventh time.
Chief Justice Harold Melton extended the emergency, this time allowing for jury trials, which have been halted since the first emergency order was issued on March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Melton’s order will expire on Nov. 9, although it could be extended further.
This comes after the allowance for grand jury proceedings last month, which spurred the five counties in the Coweta Circuit — including Carroll County — to form committees, at the order of Chief Judge John Simpson.
Simpson ordered these committees to develop plans for how to proceed safely with grand jury proceedings.
Summons for grand jury service were sent out on Monday, along with information on the clerk’s office and a letter from Simpson. The letter explained the situation and noted that concerns about personal health or situations will be addressed.
The grand jury summons will be a first step before proceeding with the jury trials.
“We’ll be working with the jury like we have never done before, in listening to them and their health concerns and their personal circumstances,” said Simpson.
Plans for jury trials will be developed as grand juries take place, and Simpson said that input will be taken from a variety of sources, including the Superior Court, district attorney office, public defender, clerk’s office, judges, a county commission representative, the department of public health, and a private attorney.
It is estimated that it will not be until at least January 2021 before the jury trials begin.
With grand juries and jury trials being put on hold for several months, Simpson confirmed that there has been a backlog of cases in the court system.
Over the course of a normal year in Carroll County, there are an estimated 1,400 to 1,600 criminal defendants. From March until now, while cases have not been sent to trial, Simpson said that the county has a history of being able to efficiently handle backlogs.
Simpson also said that while there were not grand jury proceedings and jury trials, some cases have been able to progress through the entering of guilty pleas in some cases, and releasing qualifying inmates on bond.
“So while we’ve not done jury trials, we have continued to work on the cases,” said Simpson.
