Two suspects trying to break into vehicles at a local hotel are in custody after they drove at Douglasville police officers early Tuesday, causing one officer to open fire.
The officer shot at the suspects’ vehicle to blow out its tires and prevent them from leaving the Holiday Inn on Concourse Parkway, according to a Facebook post by Douglasville Police.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called into to conduct an independent investigation.
Zion Dorsett, 21, of Lithonia, and Christopher Wilson, 31, of East Point, were arrested and taken to the Douglas County jail after the incident, which took place at about 4:05 a.m. Tuesday, the GBI said in a release.
An officer on routine patrol spotted a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn, the GBI said. The initial officer and a second officer determined the suspects were in a stolen vehicle because the tag didn’t match.
While the officers were talking to the suspects, the vehicle “backed up abruptly up an embankment,” and then as the officers tried to take the men into custody “drove aggressively towards the officers,” the GBI said.
At that point, an officer fired at the vehicle, the GBI said. Douglasville Police in the Facebook post said several shots were fired “into the suspect vehicle’s tires before it fled the scene.”
The vehicle exited the parking lot, went a short distance, and drove off a large embankment and came to rest in the area of Sam’s Club, according to the GBI.
The GBI said the suspects were taken into custody after a brief foot chase, and neither the officers nor suspects were injured.
Dorsett and Wilson attempted to break into numerous vehicles at the Holiday Inn, according to the GBI.
According to jail records, Dorsett is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of officers, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, entering automobile and possession of tools for commission of a crime.
Wilson was charged with possession of tools for the commission of a crime, entering automobile and obstruction of officers.
